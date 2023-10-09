Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match





Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here After missing India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener, opener Shubman Gill will likely miss India's match against Afghanistan as well. India are set to play Afghanistan at Feroz Shah Kotla on Wednesday (October 11). According to media reports, Gill is still recovering from Dengue. However, the Punjab batter will still travel with the team.

Earlier, it was believed that Shubman would rest in Chennai or go to his family in Chandigarh.

According to an ANI report, Shubman Gill will likely attain full fitness before India's marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here "Shubman Gill is recovering and he will be travelling with the team to Delhi, he will be with the team and is not likely to go to his home Chandigarh for rest we hope that he will be back on the field before the match against Pakistan and playing against Afghanistan will depend on his next report," ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

India need Shubman Gill at the top of the batting order after the team were reduced to 2-3 in the first match against Australia.

Gill has been India's run-machine in 2023, amassing 1230 runs in just 20 games. He is the leading run-scorer in the world in 50-over cricket this year.

