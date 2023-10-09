Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Virat told me to play like Test cricket' - Rahul

After India's six-wicket victory over Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign opener, middle-order batsman KL Rahul revealed that his batting partner, Virat Kohli, advised him to start slowly and play in a Test cricket-like manner, considering the challenging pitch conditions. Rahul and Kohli's composed partnership played a crucial role in India's win at Chennai's Chepauk stadium. Check New Zealand vs Netherlands Playing 11, toss and match updates here





Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here "There were not a lot of conversations with Kohli. I had just taken a shower and was hoping to put my feet up for half an hour after the fielding innings, but I had to come in. Virat said that I should play like Test cricket for a bit. Happy to play this for the team. There was a bit of help for the fast bowlers early on. Towards the end, the dew played a bit of a part for them. The ball also skidded on better. It was still two-paced. It was not a great wicket to bat on, neither was it too difficult. I think it was a good cricket wicket, that is what you get in the South of India, especially in Chennai. (Last shot for six) I hit it too well. I wanted to get a hundred by going four and six. Hopefully, some other time I can get it," said KL in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh for a duck, but opener David Warner (41 in 52 balls with six fours) and Steve Smith (46 in 71 balls with five fours) helped the Aussies recover with their 69-run second-wicket partnership. Marnus Labuschagne (27) tried to take the Aussie innings forward with Smith, but following Smith's dismissal, Australia faced a collapse.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) wreaked havoc on Australia's line-up of recognised batters while the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Hardik Pandya (1/28) removed the lower order, sinking Australia from 110/3 to 199 all out in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Starc (28) tried to help the Aussies play the full quota of 50 overs, but he failed.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here In the chase of 200, India lost Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer for ducks, leaving India at 2/3. Then a 165-run stand between Virat (85 in 116 balls with six fours) and KL Rahul (97* in 115 balls with eight fours and two sixes) helped India secure a six-wicket win. Josh Hazlewood (3/38) was the best bowler for Australia.

Also Read WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean IND vs WI: 'Virat Kohli is real inspiration for so many players' - Dravid IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland Mitchell Starc becomes quickest to take 50 wickets in ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar record Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahul's golden run as middle-order batter continues Cricket World Cup 2023: Not ideal to drop Virat Kohli's catch - Pat Cummins World Cup 2023: Rohit hints changes in Playing 11 ahead of Afghanistan game