close
Sensex (-0.39%)
65738.87 -256.76
Nifty (-0.53%)
19550.05 -103.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.86%)
39939.00 -345.70
Nifty Smallcap (-1.12%)
5855.35 -66.05
Nifty Bank (-0.87%)
43972.60 -388.00
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Virat told me to play like Test cricket' - Rahul

Rahul and Kohli's composed partnership played a crucial role in India's win at Chennai's Chepauk stadium.

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After India's six-wicket victory over Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign opener, middle-order batsman KL Rahul revealed that his batting partner, Virat Kohli, advised him to start slowly and play in a Test cricket-like manner, considering the challenging pitch conditions. Rahul and Kohli's composed partnership played a crucial role in India's win at Chennai's Chepauk stadium. Check New Zealand vs Netherlands Playing 11, toss and match updates here
"There were not a lot of conversations with Kohli. I had just taken a shower and was hoping to put my feet up for half an hour after the fielding innings, but I had to come in. Virat said that I should play like Test cricket for a bit. Happy to play this for the team. There was a bit of help for the fast bowlers early on. Towards the end, the dew played a bit of a part for them. The ball also skidded on better. It was still two-paced. It was not a great wicket to bat on, neither was it too difficult. I think it was a good cricket wicket, that is what you get in the South of India, especially in Chennai. (Last shot for six) I hit it too well. I wanted to get a hundred by going four and six. Hopefully, some other time I can get it," said KL in the post-match presentation.

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
Coming to the match, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh for a duck, but opener David Warner (41 in 52 balls with six fours) and Steve Smith (46 in 71 balls with five fours) helped the Aussies recover with their 69-run second-wicket partnership. Marnus Labuschagne (27) tried to take the Aussie innings forward with Smith, but following Smith's dismissal, Australia faced a collapse.
The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) wreaked havoc on Australia's line-up of recognised batters while the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Hardik Pandya (1/28) removed the lower order, sinking Australia from 110/3 to 199 all out in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Starc (28) tried to help the Aussies play the full quota of 50 overs, but he failed.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
In the chase of 200, India lost Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer for ducks, leaving India at 2/3. Then a 165-run stand between Virat (85 in 116 balls with six fours) and KL Rahul (97* in 115 balls with eight fours and two sixes) helped India secure a six-wicket win. Josh Hazlewood (3/38) was the best bowler for Australia.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND vs WI: 'Virat Kohli is real inspiration for so many players' - Dravid

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

Mitchell Starc becomes quickest to take 50 wickets in ICC World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar record

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahul's golden run as middle-order batter continues

Cricket World Cup 2023: Not ideal to drop Virat Kohli's catch - Pat Cummins

World Cup 2023: Rohit hints changes in Playing 11 ahead of Afghanistan game

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KL Rahul Virat Kohli cricket world cup ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup India cricket team

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon