close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

David Willey to retire from international cricket after World Cup 2023

England all-rounder David Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing World Cup

David Willey, England cricket team

David Willey, England cricket team. Photo: @ICC

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

England all-rounder David Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing World Cup and insisted that his team's underwhelming performance in the showpiece has not influenced his decision.
Willey's decision has come a week after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) excluded him from the list of cricketers who were offered central contracts for the 2023-24 season.
"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England," Willey wrote in an Instagram post.
"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup."

England have endured a forgettable campaign so far as the defending champions are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table, managing just one victory from their six matches.
In the ongoing World Cup, Willey has featured in three matches and has scalped five batters.
"I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That's the only way I know."

He also thanked his family for support in tough times.
"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful."

England next play Ausralia on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Maxwell to miss AUS-ENG game after falling from golf cart

Jadeja to Trott: Support staff behind Afghanistan's success in World Cup

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Proteas post mammoth 357/4

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : David Willey England cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup England vs Australia

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon