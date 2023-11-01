David Willey to retire from international cricket after World Cup 2023

England all-rounder David Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing World Cup and insisted that his team's underwhelming performance in the showpiece has not influenced his decision.

Willey's decision has come a week after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) excluded him from the list of cricketers who were offered central contracts for the 2023-24 season.

"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England," Willey wrote in an Instagram post.

"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup."



England have endured a forgettable campaign so far as the defending champions are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table, managing just one victory from their six matches.

In the ongoing World Cup, Willey has featured in three matches and has scalped five batters.

"I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That's the only way I know."



He also thanked his family for support in tough times.

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful."



England next play Ausralia on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

