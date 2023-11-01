close
World Cup 2023: Maxwell to miss AUS-ENG game after falling from golf cart

Maxwell was concussed after falling from a golf cart and would miss Australia's World Cup match against England on Saturday, November 4 in Ahmedabad

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell suffered a bizarre accident where he was concussed after banging his head on the ground, falling from a golf cart. This will render him hin unavailable for selection for the all-important match against England scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023. 
 
Maxwell had scored crucial runs in the matches against the Netherlands and New Zealand before this game. The Australian medical unit has said that the all-rounder is recovering. It is not only his batting but his off-spin that will be missed by the Aussies dearly at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

