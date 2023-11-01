Jadeja to Trott: Support staff behind Afghanistan's success in World Cup

Also Read

Five times when cricketer Ravindra Jadeja found himself in a controversy

It's not just cricket: Trott reveals AFG's motivation after historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

How was Smith dismissed in India's WC opener? Jadeja won't share his secret

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Latham wins toss, Kiwis field

World Cup 2023: We have now started to find our rhythm - Fakhar Zaman

World Cup 2023: Palestine flag flashed at Eden Gardens during PAK-BAN match