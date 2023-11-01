close
NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

Live Streaming of the New Zealand vs the South Africa ICC World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. The Live telecast will be available on Star Sports

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE of the ICC World Cup 2023 match at MCA Stadium in Pune. Photo: X

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE of the ICC World Cup 2023 match at MCA Stadium in Pune. Photo: X

In today's (Wednesday, November 1) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand will take on South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Proteas have been unbeatable since their last defeat to the Netherlands, while the Kiwis have dropped back-to-back games against India and Australia in Dharamsala. With Lockie Ferguson injured, Tim Southee might come into the Blackcaps’ playing 11 while either among Tabraiz Shamsi or Keshav Maharaj could make way for Kagiso Rabada. 

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

South Africa Playing 11 Probable: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand vs South Africa Live TOSS: The toss between New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and his Proteas counterpart Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast New Zealand vs South Africa

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Star Sports will live broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NZ vs SA

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Fans can watch the live stream of the New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for NZ vs SA live score and match updates...

No article available in this category.

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team Pune ICC World Cup cricket world cup Star Sports Hotstar cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Kagiso Rabada Tom Latham

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon