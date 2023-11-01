NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

In today's (Wednesday, November 1) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 , New Zealand will take on South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Proteas have been unbeatable since their last defeat to the Netherlands, while the Kiwis have dropped back-to-back games against India and Australia in Dharamsala. With Lockie Ferguson injured, Tim Southee might come into the Blackcaps’ playing 11 while either among Tabraiz Shamsi or Keshav Maharaj could make way for Kagiso Rabada.

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa Playing 11 Probable: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand vs South Africa Live TOSS: The toss between New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and his Proteas counterpart Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:30 pm IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast New Zealand vs South Africa



Star Sports will live broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NZ vs SA

Fans can watch the live stream of the New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

