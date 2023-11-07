Here's how Angelo Mathews became first batter to get timed out in 146 years

The ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 saw an unprecedented turn of events during a match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh when Angelo Mathews was declared time-out. This is the first time in 146 years of international cricket that a player could not face a delivery within two minutes of the previous batter's dismissal.

The dismissal left a bitter aftertaste. So much so that the teams did not do the customary handshake after the match ended. Mathews' dismissal has now polarised the cricket fraternity and generated enough controversy. Let's understand what happened during the match, the rules about the now-controversial time-out, and how the players and fans have reacted.

How was Angelo Mathews ruled timed out?

Bangladesh captain got rid of Sri Lankan batter Samarawickrama when the scoreboard read 135-4 after 24.2 overs. The next man supposed to take the crease was Angelo Mathews. When Mathews got to the crease, he realised that the strap of his helmet was broken, and he walked towards the dugout to change it. However, Bangladeshi players appealed to the umpire, realising that Mathews had not faced a delivery yet and the clock would most probably cross the two-minute mark before he could face one.

The umpires had a chat and declared Mathews timed out. Mathews could have continued batting had Bangladesh retracted their appeal. This did not happen, and Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to be given time out.

The time out rule

The Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "time out" reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

Simply put, a new batter has to be ready to face the delivery within two minutes when the previous batter is dismissed or retired. Being ready here means not just being present at the crease but being at the crease with proper equipment and the guard taken. Mere presence doesn't save the batter from getting timed out.

As expected, there was much confusion during and after the match regarding the rules and the need to clear the air was felt. Ian Bishop interviewed Fourth Umpire Adrian Holdstock after the match, and he shared some interesting facts.

He elaborated on the timed-out rules as stated above. But then he said that two minutes had already passed even before Mathews realised his helmet strap was broken. He then said that in cases where a batter is late, the TV umpire has to relay the information to the field umpire. However, the fielding captain has to initiate the appeal for umpires to adjudge the batter out.

Adrian Holdstock said, "First, I'd like to mention that the ICC World Cup playing conditions supersede the MCC laws of cricket. When it comes to timed-out, at the all the wicket or even the retirement of a batsman; the incoming batter has to be in position and ready to receive the ball within 2 minutes. And we have certain protocols within the PCT. With a TV umpire at a fall of wicket, he basically monitors the 2 minutes and he will then relay the message through to the on-field umpires. And in the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those 2 minutes, even before the strap became an issue for him. So the 2 minutes had already elapsed before he had to receive the next delivery".

Shakib was quick to make that appeal and send Angelo Mathews back to the pavilion. So, strictly speaking of the rules, Bangladesh made a fair appeal, and Mathews was caught off guard.





Aftermath of the dismissal

Shakib maintained that he was within his rights to appeal after being informed of the possibility as Angelo Mathews struggled with his helmet.

"One of our fielders came to me and said, if you appeal, the law says he's out because he hasn't taken his guard within the time frame," Shakib explained in the post-match press conference. "So, then I appealed to the umpires, who asked me If I was going to call him back or not. I said I won't call him back."

However, Mathews claimed that he was ready before the timer had run out.

"I have two minutes to get to the crease and get myself ready, which I did," Mathews said.

"And then it was an equipment malfunction. And I don't know where the common sense went because obviously it's disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh."

He took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing a screenshot of the time stamps and said that he was in the field before two minutes had passed.

"4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean, safety is paramount, as I just couldn't face the bowler without a helmet".





