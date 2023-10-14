World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batter and bowler after IND vs PAK match

Indian cricket team have moved to the top spot of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after thrashing Pakistan by 7 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New Zealand dropped to the second spot with 6 points in three matches (NRR 1.604). India also has six points in 3 matches, but their NRR is 1.821.

Rohit Sharma was the hero with the bat for the Indian team as he scored a brilliant 86 in the chase of 192.





Check out the full points table here South Africa are in the third spot with four points in two matches. Temba Bavuma's side have played one match less than India and New Zealand.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied Pts NRR India 3 3 0 0 6 1.821 New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6 1.604 South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 2.36 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 4 -0.137 England 2 1 1 0 2 0.553 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2 -0.699 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -1.161 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.8 Australia 2 0 2 0 0 -1.846 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.907

The ranking of India and New Zealand will stay the same after the result of the England vs Afghanistan game on Sunday. England have only one win in two matches, while Afghanistan are in search of their first.

Moreover, the five-time champions Australia are languished at the 9th spot on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after losing their first two matches in this edition.

Top five batters in the ICC World Cup 2023





Player Matches Inns Runs Average Strike Rate Mohammad Rizwan 3 3 248 124 93.58 Devon Conway 3 3 229 114.5 104.09 Rohit Sharma 3 3 221 102.5 140.41 Quinton de Kock 2 2 209 104.5 110 Kusal Mendis 2 2 198 99 166.39 The chart of the top five batters is led by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan who scored 49 in today’s game.

Top five bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023

The charts of the top five bowlers is led by India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has eight wickets from three matches.