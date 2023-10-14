close
World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batter and bowler after IND vs PAK match

World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batters and bowlers after IND vs PAK match

Jasprit Bumrah, India vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah leads the top bowlers chart as India top the ICC World Cup 2023 points table after the India vs Pakistan match. Photo: Reuters

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Indian cricket team have moved to the top spot of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after thrashing Pakistan by 7 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New Zealand dropped to the second spot with 6 points in three matches (NRR 1.604). India also has six points in 3 matches, but their NRR is 1.821. 

Rohit Sharma was the hero with the bat for the Indian team as he scored a brilliant 86 in the chase of 192. 

South Africa are in the third spot with four points in two matches. Temba Bavuma's side have played one match less than India and New Zealand.

Check out the full points table here 

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied Pts NRR
India 3 3 0 0 6 1.821
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6 1.604
South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 2.36
Pakistan 3 2 1 0 4 -0.137
England 2 1 1 0 2 0.553
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2 -0.699
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -1.161
Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.8
Australia 2 0 2 0 0 -1.846
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.907

The ranking of India and New Zealand will stay the same after the result of the England vs Afghanistan game on Sunday. England have only one win in two matches, while Afghanistan are in search of their first.

Moreover, the five-time champions Australia are languished at the 9th spot on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after losing their first two matches in this edition.

Top five batters in the ICC World Cup 2023

The chart of the top five batters is led by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan who scored 49 in today’s game. 

Player Matches Inns Runs Average Strike Rate
Mohammad Rizwan 3 3 248 124 93.58
Devon Conway 3 3 229 114.5 104.09
Rohit Sharma 3 3 221 102.5 140.41
Quinton de Kock 2 2 209 104.5 110
Kusal Mendis 2 2 198 99 166.39

Top five bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023

The charts of the top five bowlers is led by India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has eight wickets from three matches. 

Player Matches Overs Wickets Average
Jasprit Bumrah 3 27 8 11.62
Mitchell Santner 3 30 8 15.88
Matt Henry 3 28.3 8 18.25
Hasan Ali 3 22 7 19.14
Ravindra Jadeja 3 27.3 5 20.8

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan Indian Cricket India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

