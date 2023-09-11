Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India on top after big win against Pakistan

India pushed arch-rivals Pakistan out of the numero uno position in the Asia Cup 2023 Super4 Points Table after a huge 228-run victory

Virat Kohli hits 47th ODI century and becomes fastest to reach 13000 ODI runs. Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli hits 47th ODI century and becomes fastest to reach 13000 ODI runs. Photo: BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After winning their first match in the Super4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, India moved to the top position in the points table as they displaced Pakistan from there. The Rohit Sharma side defeated Babar Azam's team by a whopping 228 runs to take their net run rate past the arch-rivals. Three teams i.e. Sri Lanka alongside India and Pakistan have two points each. While India and Sri Lanka have played only one game in Super4, Pakistan have played two. Both India and Sri Lanka will be up against each other tomorrow (September 12) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.  

Bangladesh are not but out of Asia Cup 2023 after losing first two games in Super 4 stage, first against Pakistan then against Sri Lanka. Now they will play their last and final match of Super 4 stage on Friday (September 15) against India.

Super 4: Asia Cup 2023 points table

Team Points Matches Played Matches Won Net Run Rate
         
India  02 01 01 +4.560
Sri Lanka 02 02 01 +0.420
Pakistan 02 01 01 -1.892
Bangladesh 00 02 00 -0.749

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Full Schedule 

Match Number Match Date Match Timing (IST) Venue Result
Pakistan vs Bangladesh September 6 3 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pakistan won by 7 wickets
HIGHLIGHTS
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka September 9 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo SL won by 21 runs
HIGHLIGHTS
Pakistan vs India September 10 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 228 runs HIGHLIGHTS
India vs Sri Lanka September 12 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka September 14 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD
India vs Bangladesh September 15 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD

Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters

Player Team Runs Best Score Average
         
Najmul Hossain Shanto Bangladesh 193 104 96.50
Babar Azam Pakistan 178 151 59.33
Sadeera Samarawickrama Sri Lanka 150 93 50
Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 147 92 49
Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bangladesh 145 112* 48.33

Also Read

WTC 2023-25 points table: England docked 19 points, Australia 10 in Ashes

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Haris Rauf sidelined due to strain during Asia Cup contest against India

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: What happens if reserve day also gets washed out?

IND vs PAK: Empty stands not good signs for cricket's greatest rivalry

PCB media manager Umar Kalson under scanner for visiting Colombo casino


Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers

Player Team Wickets Best Figures Average
         
Haris Rauf Pakistan 9 4/19 13.33
Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh 9 4/44 19.11
Mathisha Pathirana Sri Lanka 8 4/32 19.12
Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 8 4/35 22.87
Shoriful Islam Bangladesh 7 3/36 18.71

Topics : Asia Cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team India vs Pakistan India vs Sri Lanka India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh cricket team BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon