Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India on top after big win against Pakistan

After winning their first match in the Super4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, India moved to the top position in the points table as they displaced Pakistan from there. The Rohit Sharma side defeated Babar Azam's team by a whopping 228 runs to take their net run rate past the arch-rivals. Three teams i.e. Sri Lanka alongside India and Pakistan have two points each. While India and Sri Lanka have played only one game in Super4, Pakistan have played two. Both India and Sri Lanka will be up against each other tomorrow (September 12) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Bangladesh are not but out of Asia Cup 2023 after losing first two games in Super 4 stage, first against Pakistan then against Sri Lanka. Now they will play their last and final match of Super 4 stage on Friday (September 15) against India.

Super 4: Asia Cup 2023 points table



Team Points Matches Played Matches Won Net Run Rate India 02 01 01 +4.560 Sri Lanka 02 02 01 +0.420 Pakistan 02 01 01 -1.892 Bangladesh 00 02 00 -0.749

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Full Schedule

Match Number Match Date Match Timing (IST) Venue Result Pakistan vs Bangladesh September 6 3 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pakistan won by 7 wickets

HIGHLIGHTS Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka September 9 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo SL won by 21 runs

HIGHLIGHTS Pakistan vs India September 10 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 228 runs HIGHLIGHTS India vs Sri Lanka September 12 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD Pakistan vs Sri Lanka September 14 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD India vs Bangladesh September 15 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD

Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters



Player Team Runs Best Score Average Najmul Hossain Shanto Bangladesh 193 104 96.50 Babar Azam Pakistan 178 151 59.33 Sadeera Samarawickrama Sri Lanka 150 93 50 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 147 92 49 Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bangladesh 145 112* 48.33

Also Read WTC 2023-25 points table: England docked 19 points, Australia 10 in Ashes Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming Haris Rauf sidelined due to strain during Asia Cup contest against India Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: What happens if reserve day also gets washed out? IND vs PAK: Empty stands not good signs for cricket's greatest rivalry PCB media manager Umar Kalson under scanner for visiting Colombo casino

Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers