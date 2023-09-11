Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India on top after big win against Pakistan

After winning their first match in the Super4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, India moved to the top position in the points table as they displaced Pakistan from there. The Rohit Sharma side defeated Babar Azam's team by a whopping 228 runs to take their net run rate past the arch-rivals. Three teams i.e. Sri Lanka alongside India and Pakistan have two points each. While India and Sri Lanka have played only one game in Super4, Pakistan have played two. Both India and Sri Lanka will be up against each other tomorrow (September 12) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Bangladesh are not but out of Asia Cup 2023 after losing first two games in Super 4 stage, first against Pakistan then against Sri Lanka. Now they will play their last and final match of Super 4 stage on Friday (September 15) against India.
Super 4: Asia Cup 2023 points table
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Net Run Rate
|India
|02
|01
|01
|+4.560
|Sri Lanka
|02
|02
|01
|+0.420
|Pakistan
|02
|01
|01
|-1.892
|Bangladesh
|00
|02
|00
|-0.749
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Full Schedule
|Match Number
|Match Date
|Match Timing (IST)
|Venue
|Result
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|September 6
|3 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Pakistan won by 7 wickets
HIGHLIGHTS
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|September 9
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|
SL won by 21 runs
HIGHLIGHTS
|Pakistan vs India
|September 10
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 228 runs HIGHLIGHTS
|India vs Sri Lanka
|September 12
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|September 14
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
|India vs Bangladesh
|September 15
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Best Score
|Average
|Najmul Hossain Shanto
|Bangladesh
|193
|104
|96.50
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|178
|151
|59.33
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|150
|93
|50
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|147
|92
|49
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|Bangladesh
|145
|112*
|48.33
Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Best Figures
|Average
|Haris Rauf
|Pakistan
|9
|4/19
|13.33
|Taskin Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|9
|4/44
|19.11
|Mathisha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|8
|4/32
|19.12
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|8
|4/35
|22.87
|Shoriful Islam
|Bangladesh
|7
|3/36
|18.71