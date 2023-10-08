close
ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Indian spin troika checkmates Aussies at Chennai

Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav shared six wickets among them for just 104 runs in 30 overs to bowl Australia out for 199

Ravindra Jadeja spearheaded Indian spin attack against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 match at Chennai. Photo: ICC

Ravindra Jadeja spearheaded Indian spin attack against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 match at Chennai. Photo: ICC

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

