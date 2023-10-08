close
World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks record without even batting

Virat Kohli went past Anil Kumble to become the number one Indian non-wicketkeeper catcher in World Cup history. He has 15 catches from 27 matches

Virat Kohli now has most catches by a non-wicketkeeper Indian in World Cup history. Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli now has most catches by a non-wicketkeeper Indian in World Cup history. Photo: BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

