close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash

India and Pakistan will clash at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for which the demand for tickets has been at its highest

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup trophy and Mascots

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The hype around the mega World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has forced the BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for the contest to be played on October 14 in Ahmedabad.
India and Pakistan will clash at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for which the demand for tickets has been at its highest.
The Narendra Modi Sta dium is expected to be a full house as the two rivals will be taking on each other in India after their 2016 World T20 clash in Kolkata, which the hosts won.
"BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad," the board said in a statement late on Saturday.
"The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website," the statement added.
The venue, which has a capacity of hosting more than 1,30,000, witnessed 47,000 people attending the opening match here last Thursday between England and New Zealand, which was the highest number of attendance recorded for a World Cup opening game.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

BCCI cuts base price of title sponsor rights to Rs 2.4 crore per match

BCCI's 92nd Annual General Meeting to take place on September 25 in Goa

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

CWC 2023, SA vs SL: Proteas open campaign with win in high-scoring match

ICC World Cup: Facilitating visas for Pakistan media BCCI's duty, says ICC

ICC World Cup BAN vs AFG: Shakib happy with allrounders' effort in easy win

Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia, Cummins wary of Indian spin challenge

ICC World Cup, IND vs AUS Preview: Confident India ready for Australia

While hosts India start their World Cup campaign on Sunday against Australia in Chennai, Pakistan did well to record a win over the Netherlands on Friday at Hyderabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BCCI India-Pak Cricket

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon