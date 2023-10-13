ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill trains, may return to India's XI

The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan is just a day away and there is good news from the Indian camp for cricket fans. Shubman Gill, who missed India's first two matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, trained for an hour in Ahmedabad ahead of the India vs Pakistan encounter.

Gill joined the Indian camp on Thursday and batted in the nets for an hour, along with running drills, according to a Times of India report.





The latest news from the World Cup here However, it remains to be seen whether Indian team management picks Gill straightaway or waits before drafting him into India Playing 11, given he has to attain fitness for full 100 overs.

The inclusion of 24-year-old Gill could boost India's chances against Pakistan as Gill has been in superb form this year, accumulating 1025 runs in 17 matches. Overall, he has scored 1917 runs at an average of 66.10 in 35 matches, including six hundreds and nine fifties.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here If he makes his way into India's Playing 11 vs Pakistan on October 14, Gill will return to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which holds a special place in his career. In Ahmedabad, Gill scored his maiden T20I hundred (126 not out), a Test hundred (128) against Australia in March and two IPL centuries he scored against Mumbai India and Sunrisers Hyderabad.