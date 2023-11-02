close
Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Afghanistan are expected to unleash Noor Ahmed against the Netherlands, however, this ploy could backfire with dew expected to become a big factor in the night

Netherlands vs Afghanistan

Netherlands vs Afghanistan. Photo: ANI

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
In match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Netherlands and Afghanistan will look to outdo each other with semifinal hopes intact when they lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on November 3 (Friday). Afghanistan have now defeated three world champions in this edition of the World Cup while the Netherlands are coming into the match with a win over Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Talking about the Playing 11, Netherlands' Colin Ackermann informed on the eve of the match that many players in the Dutch side are suffering from illnesses and are largely confined to the ground. This might bring some changes in the Netherlands' Playing 11. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are expected to unleash Noor Ahmed against the Netherlands, however, this ploy could backfire with dew expected to become a big factor in the night.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Afghanistan playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Lucknow pitch report

The Lucknow wicket is expected to assist spinners during the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup. There is a tinch of grass on the pitch but the ground underneath looks pretty dry. With more than 20 hours left for the game, the curators could remove the grass. This Lucknow wicket is made of black soil

Netherlands vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Afghanistan have a clear advantage over the Netherlands in the 50-over cricket as they have won seven out of nine games against the Dutch side. 


Total matches played: 9
Afghanistan won: 7
Netherlands won: 2

NED vs AFG ODIs: Squads of both team

Afghanistan Squad for ODI World Cup

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran.

Netherlands Squad for World Cup

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details


When will the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan  World Cup match will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023. 

What is the venue of the NED vs AFG World Cup match?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan  World Cup match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

When will the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Netherlands and Afghanistan will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the NED vs AFG World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Netherlands Afghanistan cricket team BS Web Reports Rashid Khan Mohammad Nabi Mujeeb Ur Rahman

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

