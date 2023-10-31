Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock leads the charts of the top five run-getters while Australia’s Adam Zampa leads the charts of the top five wicket-takers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

de Kock has hit 431 runs in six innings of six matches that he has played so far. His three centuries are the talking point of the World Cup. In the last hundred, the left-handed batter hit 174 against Bangladesh.

de Kock is followed by Australia's David Warner, Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, and India's Rohit Sharma. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completes the list of the top-five run-getters. de Kock is followed by Australia's David Warner, Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, and India's Rohit Sharma. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completes the list of the top-five run-getters.

India’s Virat Kohli, de Kock's countryman Aiden Markram alongside Blackcaps' Daryl Mitchell and Proteas' Heinrich Klaasen are in the reckoning to be in the top five as well.



Player Country Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Quinton de Kock South Africa 6 431 71.83 117.11 David Warner Australia 6 413 66 109.93 Rachin Ravindra New Zealand 6 406 68.83 107 Rohit Sharma India 6 398 81.2 119 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 7 358 71.61 99.16

The list of the top-five wicket-takers bowlers is dominated by Australia’s Zampa, who has taken 16 wickets in six matches. Zampa is followed by Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, who too has 16 wickets in his kitty, but has played one match more than Zampa.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner have picked up 14 wickets in six matches each. Santner was the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in this World Cup. Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka completes the list. South African trio of Kagiso Rabda, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee are very close to getting into the top five as well.



Top five wicket-takers in ICC World Cup 2023



Players Country Matches Overs Wickets Runs Average Adam Zampa Australia 6 49 16 305 19.03 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 7 61 16 319 19.93 Mitchell Santner New Zealand 6 57.4 14 283 20.21 Jasprit Bumrah India 6 53.5 14 211 15.07 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka 6 52 13 318 24.46