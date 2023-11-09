NZ vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

In today's (Thursday, November 9) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 , New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is a must-win match for the Kiwis. However, there are chances of rain and that could hamper the Kiwi campaign big time as if their match gets washed out, they will have to depend on results of other games to go in their favour. Here's why

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson



Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live TOSS: The toss between New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his Sri Lankan counterpart Kusal Mendis will take place at 1:30 pm IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Star Sports will live broadcast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NZ vs SL

Fans can watch the live stream of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

