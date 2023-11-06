Sri Lanka govt sacked cricket board; Ranatunga named interim panel chief

After facing a 302-run thrashing from India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lankan government sacked the team's cricket board on Monday.

The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led Sri Lanka Cricket to resign after team were bundled out for a mere 55 runs in Mumbai on November 2. Since the defeat, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The riot police was placed to protect the building.

Ranatunga to head new interim panel of Sri Lanka Cricket

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.





A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

The committee also has three retired judges, two of them female, and former SLC chair Upali Dharmadasa.

This marked the return of Ranatunga, who also headed a similar interim committee in 2008, at the helm of affairs of Sri Lankan cricket.





Ranatunga, who headed the National Sports Council appointed by Ranasinghe, has been questioning the Silva administration.

Silva was elected as SLC chief in May for his third successive term which was to run until 2025.

