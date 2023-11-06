close
Sensex (0.58%)
64736.10 + 372.32
Nifty (0.58%)
19341.95 + 111.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.30%)
6089.20 + 77.85
Nifty Midcap (0.64%)
39842.55 + 255.15
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
43467.85 + 149.60
Heatmap

World Cup: In touch with medical panel - Sri Lanka on Delhi air pollution

Definitely, we will be looking at the index, but obviously, we will be guided by the ICC, says Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda.

Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As uncertainty surrounds their World Cup match against Bangladesh owing to the toxic air condition here, Sri Lankan cricket team manager Mahinda Halangoda said on Sunday that they are in touch with a medical panel and will abide by the decision of International Cricket Council (ICC) with regards to the game on Monday.
Halangoda, however, clarified that Sri Lanka have not pleaded with the ICC for a change of venue for Monday's match.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here
"We are constantly in touch with our medical panel back in Sri Lanka. Actually, the professor who is in charge is already in India. He had come for a conference and we are in touch with him through the team doctor.
"Definitely we will be looking at the index. But obviously, we will be guided by the ICC and I think they have a medical panel here and, so, they will be giving us instructions.
"Today when we came, we were told to wear masks. But it depends on what the outside index is, and then we'll make a call on it," said Halangonda.
The Lankan team was forced to cancel its training on Saturday after air pollution reached dangerous levels with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering above the 400-mark for the last four days.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
Asked if the Lankan team had placed a request with the ICC to shift the venue of the match, Halangoda said: "We didn't make a request to change (the venue). But we were asking the ICC what would happen because when we came here, we saw the Bangladesh team had cancelled (training) and we saw the outside environment.
"So, we just asked them what's the plan. They said they will have a discussion, and then they'll come back. I think they have installed some equipment here, and they've got specialists to check and they are helping them out."

Meanwhile, the ICC has sought advice from renowned pulmonologist Randeep Guleria and also put in place mitigation measures like installing water sprinklers and adding air purifiers in the dressing rooms to curb the air pollution.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Focus on air pollution

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

World Cup 2023: Special to equal my hero's record - Kohli on 49th ODI ton

World Cup: Needed Virat Kohli to go out and play the situation - Rohit

World Cup: Virat deserves all credit for batting in afternoon - Jadeja

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Focus on air pollution

Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers hold their breath in smog-choked Delhi

"They have already informed us that they are planning to go ahead. So, we will do exactly what the ICC tells us to do," Halangoda said.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
Sri Lanka have an overwhelming 42-9 head-to-head record against Bangladesh in 53 ODIs and skipper Kusal Mendis said he has lot of confidence on his team to deliver the goods this time as well.
"We have played Bangladesh so many times previously and have all the confidence in the players. We have actually had instances where we played badly but come out strongly. So, I'm quite confident that the players will do very well in tomorrow's game."

Ranked ninth out of 10 teams, Bangladesh are playing for pride, while Sri Lanka are little better placed at seventh in the standings and will look to hold on to the position to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Sri Lanka cricket team Delhi air quality air pollution in India

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11Chhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon