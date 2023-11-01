Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

India will take on Sri Lanka in match 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wanakhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. While the Indian team have not lost a single game in this World Cup, the Lankan are coming on the back of a thrashing by Afghanistan.

India would not look to mess with the winning combination although all eyes would be on Shreyas Iyer who has veeb dismissed multiple times while playing pull shots against short balls. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, could bring in a left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage in place of Kasun Rajitha in the Playing 11 vs India given he troubled Rohit Sharma's men in the last the 2023 Asia Cup.

India vs Sri Lanka playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 167 ODIs and the Men in Blue have had the upper hand, winning 98 of them. In a recent meeting between the two in the Asia Cup final, India hammered the Lankans by 10 wickets. In the World Cup, the two teams have come up against each other 9 times and have won 4 matches each with one match being abandoned

Total matches played: 167

India won: 98

Sri Lanka won: 57

No result: 11

Tied- 00

IND vs SL Head to Head in ICC World Cup



Matches- 9

IND won- 4

SL WON- 4

NR- 1

IND vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan

India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs SL World Cup match?

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SL World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.