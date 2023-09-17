Asia Cup final, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: Who will replace Axar in India's XI?

In the grand finale Asia Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma's India will lock horns with Sri Lanka-led by Dasun Shanaka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. The inclement weather conditions will be once again in minds as both teams take field. In the team combinations, both the teams are forced to make changes in their Playing 11. Axar Patel and Maheesh Theekshana's injuries mean both teams will make changes in their Playing 11. India will make more than that one change given Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are set to return to India Playing 11 given they were rested in India's previous match.

