Heatmap

World Cup 2023: SL captain Shanaka ruled out, Karunaratne named replacement

Dealing a big jolt to Sri Lanka's floundering campaign in the World Cup, their captain Dasun Shanaka on Saturday was ruled out of the mega event with a right thigh muscle injury

Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka bowled by Siraj during Sri Lanka innings where they were rolled over for 50. Photo: X

Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka bowled by Siraj during Sri Lanka innings where they were rolled over for 50. Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Dealing a big jolt to Sri Lanka's floundering campaign in the World Cup, their captain Dasun Shanaka on Saturday was ruled out of the mega event with a right thigh muscle injury.
Shanaka suffered the injury during their match against Pakistan on October 10, and he would take at least three weeks to recover, forcing the Lankans to seek a replacement, the ICC stated in a release.
The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved Chamika Karunaratne as Shanaka's replacement.
Sri Lanka have lost their opening two matches in the tournament to South Africa and Pakistan.
The 32-year-old Shanaka had made a 62-ball 68 against South Africa in New Delhi when they chased an imposing 429.
Karunaratne is a middle-order batter and right-arm medium pacer who has played 23 ODIs for the Islanders.
The 27-year-old has taken 24 wickets from 23 matches and has scored 443 runs with a fifty.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

