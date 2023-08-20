Confirmation

World Cup: ICC unveils timeless mascots, fan vote to decide their names

In an event held in Gurugram, International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the mascots for the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India. Their names would be decided by fan votes

Cricket World Cup Mascots unveiled in Gurugram, India. Photo: ICC Media Zone

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC Cricket

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

