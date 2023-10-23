Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In Match 23 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa will be up against Bangladesh at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 24). The Proteas will look to build on their superlative performance against the defending champions when they take on a struggling Bangladesh, knowing well that taking the foot off the pedal at this stage could spell trouble. Bangladesh might not look too threatening in the World Cup but their record against the Proteas, especially in World Cups, gives them more than a chance in the contest. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

The Proteas are not expected to tinker with their winning combination. However, the return of captain Temba Bavuma might see Reeza Hendricks warming the benches once again. Bangladesh, meanwhile, should bring Taskin Ahmed in their Playing 11 in place of Hasan Mahmud. Shakib Al Hasan is also expected to return to Bangladesh Playing 11 vs South Africa.

ICC World Cup: South Africa vs Bangladesh playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 Probable: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed/Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Sakib/Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa vs Bangladesh head-to-head

Three of South Africa's six defeats to Bangladesh in ODIs have come in the last four years, including when the Tigers beat them by 21 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

In their four meetings so far in World Cups -- 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 -- the Proteas have lost to the Asian rivals twice -- 2007 and 2019.

Overall



Matches played: 24

South Africa won: 18

Bangladesh won: 6

No result: 00

Tied- 00

SA vs BAN ODIs: Squads of both team

South Africa Squad for ODI World Cup

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Temba Bavuma, Lizaad Williams

Also Read India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested Pacer Brydon Carse replaces injured Topley in England squad, says ICC World Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match PAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE World Cup 2023 updates: Afridi strikes, Gurbaz OUT India vs New Zealand: BJP, Congress leaders attend match in Dharamshala Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

Bangladesh Squad for World Cup

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed

South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match take place?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

What is the venue of the SA vs BAN World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match live toss take place as per South African Standard Time (IST)?

South Africa vs Bangladesh live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match according to South African Standard Time?

The World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match in South Africa.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA vs BAN World Cup match in South Africa for free?

Hotstar will livestream the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match in South Africa for free.