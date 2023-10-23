World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after SA vs BAN match

South Africa moved to the second position on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after they defeated Bangladesh by 149 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (October 24). Bangladesh slid to the xth position after this heavy defeat. New Zealand were for the first time relegated out of the top two as their net run rate is inferior to that of the Proteas. India remained at the top position as the only undefeated team in the tournament so far. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here





ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming Pakistan are in the 5th spot with two wins in four matches while Australia, who play the Netherlands next, are in the fourth position. Afghanistan are in sixth position with two wins in their kitty. The remaining four teams- England, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Bangladesh, all have had one win each.

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 India 5 5 0 0 0 1.353 10 2 South Africa 5 4 1 0 0 2.212 8 3 New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 1.481 8 4 Australia 4 2 2 0 0 -0.193 4 5 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 -0.4 4 6 Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 -0.969 4 7 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 -0.784 2 8 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 -0.79 2 9 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 0 -1.048 2 10 England 4 1 3 0 0 -1.248 2

Top five batters in the ICC World Cup 2023

The chart of the top batters is led by South Africa's senior batter Quinton de Kock who has scored 407 runs in five matches.

Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s 1 Quinton de Kock 5 5 407 81.4 114.97 39 15 2 Virat Kohli 5 5 354 118 90.54 29 6 3 Rohit Sharma 5 5 311 62.2 133.48 33 17 4 Mohammad Rizwan 5 5 302 75.5 95.87 28 4 5 Rachin Ravindra 5 5 290 72.5 100.69 24 8

Top five bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023

