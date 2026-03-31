Datanomics: Ethanol push gains ground; dependence on oil imports persists

Ethanol blending rose sharply from 1,912.1 million litres in 2018-19 to 10,228 million litres in 2024-25, with growth accelerating after 2020-21. India has already reached 20 per cent blending in FY26, indicating sustained momentum.

When ethanol blending was at 5 per cent in 2018-19, crude oil imports were 226 mt, meeting about 87.4 per cent of the total requirement. Despite blending rising to 20 per cent, imports increased to 226 mt in FY26 (until February), with import dependence also rising to over 90 per cent. This indicates that higher blending has not reduced reliance on imported crude due to faster rate of oil consumption.