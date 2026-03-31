Datanomics: Ethanol push gains ground; dependence on oil imports persists
India's E20 fuel rollout boosts ethanol blending, but rising fuel demand keeps crude import dependence high, raising questions on its impact on energy security
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
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Amid the energy crisis triggered by the West Asia war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted ethanol blending as a key strategy to reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil. The policy has seen rapid progress, with India achieving 20 per cent blending in ethanol supply year 2026 (ESY26), five years ahead of the schedule. Starting April 1, petrol pumps nationwide will begin supplying E20 fuel — petrol blended with up to 20 per cent ethanol and marked with a 95 Research Octane Number (RON) — marking the programme’s rollout. Will it reduce our oil imports?