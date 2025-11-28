Datanomics: Rupee drag may delay India overtaking Japan's economy

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth jumped to a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Nominal GDP growth eased to 8.7 per cent from 8.8 per cent in Q1, signalling that lower inflation is lifting numbers. India is expected to overtake Japan as the fourth-largest economy in 2025; however, at least during April-September, India could not do so because of exchange-rate movements.

India still fastest-growing major economy

India’s real GDP growth increased to 8.2 per cent in Q2 from 7.8 per cent in Q1, staying well ahead of