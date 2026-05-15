Datanomics: Why trade imbalance with Vietnam is a concern for India
Trade deficit with Vietnam widening since FY19
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
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India and Vietnam on May 6, 2026, elevated their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership and agreed to take bilateral trade to $25 billion by 2030. However, the bilateral trade over the past decade has largely been one-sided — India’s exports to Vietnam have stagnated, while its imports from Vietnam have risen manifold.
Topics : India-Vietnam Vietnam trade bilateral ties trade deficit