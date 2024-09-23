Business Standard
Home / Economy / Analysis / New-look RBI's MPC set to take rate call amid cuts by global banks

New-look RBI's MPC set to take rate call amid cuts by global banks

RBI's MPC has six members - three are from within RBI: Governor, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, and one more officer from RBI who is nominated by the central board of RBI

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor
Premium

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has resisted change in both interest rate and stance, citing volatile food inflation and slow progress of last-mile disinflation

Manojit Saha Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:20 AM IST
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meets every two months, but the October meeting holds significance for a variety of reasons -- not only because it takes place against the backdrop of leading global central banks cutting rates, but also because the panel will have three new faces.

The MPC has six members, of whom three are from within the central bank: The governor, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, and an officer nominated by the central board of the regulator.

The three external members are appointed by the central

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon