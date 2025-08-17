Rajasthan rides the crest of renewable energy wave, attracts investments

A flurry of new investment plans in the solar and wind power sectors has propelled Rajasthan to the top of the charts across states in terms of new capital expenditure announced during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26, overtaking Maharashtra and Gujarat, which usually occupy the top two spots.

“Rajasthan topped the fresh investment table with a total investment of ₹2,69,391.46 crore in the form of 419 new projects,” according to the latest quarterly survey of project investments in India by Projects Today, a firm tracking new and ongoing projects.

This is only slightly higher than Maharashtra’s new investment tally