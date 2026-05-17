Statsguru: Skewed priorities in priority sector lending across districts
A report by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has flagged sharp regional imbalances in priority sector lending and called for a more equity-focused PSL framework
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has called for a revamp of the priority sector lending (PSL) framework, shifting focus from economic efficiency to social equity. Between 2020 and 2025, just 63 districts — 7.88 per cent of the total — accounted for 45.78 per cent of all priority sector credit, with outstanding advances in these districts totalling Rs 2.25 trillion.