Win some, lose some: the surprising post-pandemic changes in wage growth

Wages in India are slowly picking up from their pandemic dip but remain in single-digit territory.

Wages have grown at 8.7 per cent on an annualised basis since 2018-19, shows data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) based on its Consumer Pyramids Household Survey. This is lower than the 12 per cent growth in 2018-19 and 31 per cent growth seen in 2017-18, though recovery from demonetisation and associated disruptions may have played a role in the latter figure. The latest growth figure is despite a nearly 19 per cent year-on-year growth in 2024-25, the fastest in seven