Funding winter for startups may end with angel tax abolition: DPIIT secy

The government is looking at ways to speed up the process of clearing foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday. In a post-Budget interview, Singh told Shreya Nandi that the pipeline of funds should get better, with abolition of the contentious angel tax. Edited excerpts:

The Budget talks about simplification of FDI rules. What changes can we expect?

As of now, we are looking at process improvements. There is a standard operating procedure ((SOP) of three months to take a decision on clearing FDI proposals