Business Standard
Funding winter for startups may end with angel tax abolition: DPIIT secy

A system of quarterly disbursement is in place for many sectors, except for few, such as food processing, where it is not feasible, he says

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

The government is looking at ways to speed up the process of clearing foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday. In a post-Budget interview, Singh told Shreya Nandi that the pipeline of funds should get better, with abolition of the contentious angel tax. Edited excerpts:

The Budget talks about simplification of FDI rules. What changes can we expect?

As of now, we are looking at process improvements. There is a standard operating procedure ((SOP) of three months to take a decision on clearing FDI proposals

Topics : DPIIT fundings angel tax Startups

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

