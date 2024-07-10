Business Standard
Union Budget 2024: Here's what startups, investors expect from Modi 3.0

Expectations rise for investments, simplified tax norms, and sectoral support

funding winter, startup, india inc
Premium

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
From scrapping the contentious angel tax to launching schemes to boost domestic investments, to simplifying taxation norms, expectations are running high for the country’s startup ecosystem ahead of the Union Budget 2024.

Moreover, startups operating in sectors like deeptech, gaming, fintech, and mobility, among others, are expecting budgetary allocations in their respective sectors.

Investors are hoping that this budget will bring some clarity on the angel tax as it causes “unnecessary scrutiny” of venture capital fund managers by the income tax department, despite the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) licensing private transactions.

“The angel tax has been a

Topics : angel tax Finance Ministry Budget 2024 startups in India e-commerce taxing DPIIT

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

