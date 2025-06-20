GDP base revision could be done more frequently in future: Rao Inderjit

The Indian Statistical System will play a key role in “data-driven” decision making by the government in the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, says Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister of state (independent charge), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi), in an email interview with Shiva Rajora. Edited excerpts.

Your ministry is extensively focusing on technology to collect, process, and disseminate data and also on using alternative data sources. How are these changes driving the transformation in the ministry? How does it benefit data users?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said: “We must become tech-savvy so that every policy and