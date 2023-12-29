Investments worth Rs 14 trillion in the works for rail overhaul: Vaishnaw

The government is in a discussion with industry for public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Similar to the digital payment system, where the government created a platform and others joined in, the plan is to build a system where the compute required for AI can be accessed by all, Union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology, ASHWINI VAISHNAW tells Surajeet Das Gupta and Dhruvaksh Saha in an interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

For the first time, the recently passed Telecom clarifies on spectrum assignment. What was the thinking behind this?

The 2G judgment was