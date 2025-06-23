Neutral stance gives flexibility to move up or down: Nagesh Kumar

Nagesh Kumar, an external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), says in an interview with Manojit Saha that if inflation stays around 3 per cent, there would be additional room to manoeuvre, assuming a real interest rate of around 1.5 per cent. Edited excerpts:

The market was expecting a 25-basis point (bp) cut in the policy repo rate, but the MPC has surprised with a 50-bp reduction. What was the reason behind it?

Since the February 2025 MPC, the RBI has started to support growth by cutting policy rates. The repo rate has been