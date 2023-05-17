New PLI scheme to attract global cos to India from China: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwani Vaishnaw in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta, just after unravelling the details of the scheme. Edited excerpts:

Q. Do you think the new PLI scheme on IT hardware will attract global players to set up assembly units in India? The new production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware is likely to see top global companies shifting base from China and setting up units to assemble laptops, PCs and tablets in India, says Union Minister of Communicationsin an interview with, just after unravelling the details of the scheme.



So you have Dixon, Sanmina, VVDN and many others. Our aim is to replicate the mobile device model and encourage global companies to shift their capacities to India from China. The new PLI is significantly different from the earlier scheme. I was in the US, where I met top executives of HP and Dell, and they are very keen to come to India. Acer and ASUS have also evinced interest. Indian manufacturing has matured a lot, and our contract manufacturers are building the ecosystem. I see a new homegrown Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) player being added every month.

Q. Will you allow companies like Lenovo, which is owned by a Chinese company, to assemble in India as well?

We have no problem as long as they tie up with Indian EMS players operating in the country and do the required value addition under the scheme.

Also Read Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24 4G and 5G stacks can handle 10 mn simultaneous calls: Vaishnaw at B20 meet Govt clears Rs 357 cr for Foxconn under PLI scheme for phone manufacturing Green hydrogen manufacturing to come under PLI scheme: R K Singh Govt will send notice to WhatsApp over breach: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shouldn't return to old pension system with same formula: C Rangarajan Would be premature to say if people have appetite for MARS: PFRDA's Mohanty We need to build capacity, scale up Quantum Mission: Professor Arvind Well-positioned to serve as India's hub to LatAm: Panama foreign minister

Q. Is the focus of the PLI on enhancing exports?

Yes, we should move from the mindset of the 1990s, where the focus was on import substitution. We are now focused on export-led growth. The electronics industry has grown at 17 per cent per annum over the past six years. It has already hit $100 billion, and growth will be even faster now. Only export-led growth will provide the necessary mass or volume to build the supply chain.

Q. Are there any specific areas in the IT hardware space that you are concentrating on?

Yes, most of the focus is on laptops, PCs, tablets, and edge computers, among others.

Q. The big problem is that there is hardly any supply chain available to support IT hardware like laptops etc. So will the PLI help in value addition?

Yes, the PLI scheme is so structured that the additional incentive will be linked to localisation.