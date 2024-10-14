Business Standard
Home / Economy / Interviews / RBI policy of not allowing crypto is a good approach: Amiyatosh Purnanandam

RBI policy of not allowing crypto is a good approach: Amiyatosh Purnanandam

He said that the government needs to incentivize good long term risk taking by banks to push private investments

Amiyatosh Purnanandam, Economist, University of Michigan
Premium

Amiyatosh Purnanandam, economist, University of Michigan

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India needs to improve on reducing regional inequalities and invest in human capital in order to become a developed country by 2047, Amiyatosh Purnanandam, economist, University of Michigan, says in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi. He adds that the government needs to incentivise good long-term risk taking by banks to push private investment. Edited excerpts:

India wants to become a developed country by 2047. Are we on the right track? 

You need about 7-8 per cent growth rate for the next 25 years. And there's of course a whole lot of uncertainty. That will
Topics : Inflation Economists cryptocurrency Fintech sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon