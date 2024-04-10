Rs 6,800 cr disbursed to beneficiaries of PLI scheme in FY24: DPIIT Secy

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh tells Shreya Nandi in an interview that PLI schemes on textiles, bulk drugs, food products and solar PV modules are likely to be tweaked. Edited excerpts:

As far as the PLI scheme is concerned, how much disbursement has happened in FY24? Are you worried about the lower-than-expected/targeted disbursement and investments?

Cumulative incentive that has been disbursed as of now is Rs 9,700 crore. For FY24, Rs 6,800 crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries. We are not too worried about the disbursements. The main issue in the scheme