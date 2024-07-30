Business Standard
2 proposals received for 8th pay panel, not under consideration: Govt

Usually, the pay commission is constituted by the Central Government every 10 years to revise the remuneration of government employees

In order to compensate central government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowance (DA) is paid to them.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

The government has received two representations for the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission, but no such proposal is currently under consideration, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
The 8th Pay Commission is due for implementation on January 1, 2026.
"Two representations have been received for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission in June 2024. No such proposal is under consideration of the government, at present," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
Usually, the pay commission is constituted by the Central Government every 10 years to revise the remuneration of government employees. The 7th Pay Commission was constituted in February 2014. Its recommendations were implemented from January 1, 2016.
In order to compensate central government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowance (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every six months on the basis of rate of inflation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

