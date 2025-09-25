Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 20 states spent only 27% of capex during Apr-Aug period, shows CAG data

20 states spent only 27% of capex during Apr-Aug period, shows CAG data

States spent 27% of FY26 budgeted capex in April-August, with Telangana leading and Tripura lagging, even as rising borrowings raise fiscal concerns

capital expenditure, capex
premium

States’ reliance on borrowings increased sharply during the first five months of FY26.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

States spent 27 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure during the April–August period of FY26, rising by 13.6 per cent year-on-year, an analysis of monthly account reports of 20 states by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) showed.
 
Of the 20 states for which data is available, 16 spent less than 30 per cent of their budget estimates (BEs) for capex in the first five months of FY26. Telangana led the group by utilising the highest proportion of its BE, spending 39.28 per cent. Following closely were Kerala (38.82 per cent), Haryana (37.72 per cent), and Madhya
Topics : Capital Expenditure CAG report Capex State Budgets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon