20 states spent only 27% of capex during Apr-Aug period, shows CAG data

States spent 27 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure during the April–August period of FY26, rising by 13.6 per cent year-on-year, an analysis of monthly account reports of 20 states by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) showed.

Of the 20 states for which data is available, 16 spent less than 30 per cent of their budget estimates (BEs) for capex in the first five months of FY26. Telangana led the group by utilising the highest proportion of its BE, spending 39.28 per cent. Following closely were Kerala (38.82 per cent), Haryana (37.72 per cent), and Madhya