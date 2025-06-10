Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 74% rural households expect income growth in next 1 year: Nabard survey

74% rural households expect income growth in next 1 year: Nabard survey

Forecast of 'above normal' southwest monsoon in 2025 that would boost farm growth and rising consumption demand in rural India has fuelled the positive change in the rural sector

The proportion of rural households that reported outstanding debt has grown from 47.4 per cent in 2016-17 to 52.0 per cent in 2021-22, even as their average monthly income jumped 57.5 per cent in the same period, the latest All India Rural Financial
premium

A recent report by India Ratings said that real wages were expected to grow at a stable 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2025-26 (FY26) (from an upwardly estimated 7 per cent in FY25) due to a favourable monsoon-led agriculture growth.

Harsh KumarSanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 74 per cent rural households expect their incomes to increase in the next one year, according to a bi-monthly survey conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) in May 2025. The percentage recorded was 72 in March.
 
This is the highest percentage of people who are expecting a jump in their incomes over the next one year since the start of the bi-monthly Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS) of Nabard in September 2024.
 
The survey has been conducted in 600 villages, covering 6,000 households (10 households from every sample village). In May this
Topics : rural households Rural India Rural income
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon