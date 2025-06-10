74% rural households expect income growth in next 1 year: Nabard survey

Around 74 per cent rural households expect their incomes to increase in the next one year, according to a bi-monthly survey conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) in May 2025. The percentage recorded was 72 in March.

This is the highest percentage of people who are expecting a jump in their incomes over the next one year since the start of the bi-monthly Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS) of Nabard in September 2024.

The survey has been conducted in 600 villages, covering 6,000 households (10 households from every sample village). In May this