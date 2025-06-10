Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Non-life insurers' premium rises 6.3% in May, led by health players

Non-life insurers' premium rises 6.3% in May, led by health players

Non-life insurance premiums rose to ₹22,126.72 crore in May 2025, with robust contributions from standalone health and specialised insurers despite regulatory format changes

insurers, insurance

Although the premium growth appears lower than the same time last year, it is not directly comparable due to changes in the accounting format. The insurance regulator revised the reporting structure, and insurers have excluded reporting of premiums f

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-life insurers reported a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross direct premium underwritten to ₹22,126.72 crore in May 2025, aided by healthy growth among standalone health insurance companies.
 
Data shows general insurers posted 5.72 per cent YoY growth to ₹19,209.97 crore, up from ₹18,170.11 crore in May 2024. Standalone health insurers recorded nearly 10 per cent YoY growth to ₹2,916.75 crore.
 
Among general insurers, the industry leader New India Assurance Company saw a 22.47 per cent YoY growth in premium to ₹2,944.6 crore. Premiums of leading private sector players like ICICI Lombard General Insurance grew by 2.41 per cent YoY to ₹2,155.2 crore, while Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's premium increased by 20.98 per cent to ₹1,322.5 crore during the same period. 
 
 
Among other key insurers, HDFC Ergo General Insurance’s premium dropped by 4.13 per cent to ₹929.9 crore, whereas United India Insurance Company’s premium rose by 7.73 per cent to ₹1,827.23 crore. The Oriental Insurance Company’s premium dropped by 8.01 per cent YoY to ₹1,472.88 crore.

Also Read

Premiuminsurance plans

Non-life insurers' premium likely to improve in FY26, say experts

The customer-centric revision in surrender value norms will strengthen the bottom line of life insurers and boost penetration in the country, industry officials said. The revised surrender value norms came into effect from October 1, 2024.

Non-life insurers report dip in Dec premiums under Irdai's revised norms

US Visa

Will not tolerate illegal entry: US after Indian student's video goes viral

Auto sector faces slowdown due to rare earth magnet shortage: Crisil

Auto sector faces slowdown due to rare earth magnet shortage: Crisil

manufacturing growth

Egis appoints regional leaders to boost growth in West, South Asia

 
Although the premium growth appears lower than the same time last year, it is not directly comparable due to changes in the accounting format. The insurance regulator revised the reporting structure, and insurers have excluded reporting of premiums from long-term policies effective from 1 October 2024.
 
Standalone health insurance companies recorded healthy growth, led by a 3.31 per cent YoY rise in premiums for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company to ₹1,199.08 crore. Care Health Insurance posted 4.8 per cent YoY growth to ₹641.3 crore.
 
Meanwhile, gross underwritten premiums of specialised insurers recorded a solid 53.36 per cent YoY rise to ₹130.69 crore. Agriculture Insurance Company of India posted a premium of ₹21.1 crore, while ECGC registered 3.81 per cent YoY growth in premium to ₹108.6 crore during the period.
 
Including specialised insurers, the non-life insurance industry recorded an overall 6.4 per cent YoY growth in May 2025, with total premiums reaching ₹22,257.4 crore.

More From This Section

Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.

Axis Max Life Insurance appoints Sumit Madan as MD & CEO effective Oct 1

Premiumirdai

Three months after Panda's exit, Irdai chairperson post remains vacant

Premiumbonds

Surety bonds' market faces multiple growth challenges despite govt push

Premiuminsurance plans

BimaPay targets Rs 5,000 cr corporate insurance premium financing by FY30

Premiuminsurers, insurance

General insurers launch ₹120-cr campaign to raise insurance awareness

Topics : Non-life insurance premium Non-life insurers Insurance Sector Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon