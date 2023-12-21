Sensex (    %)
                        
Absolute poverty more pressing concern for India, says CEA Nageswaran

The CEA notes that for a developing country such as India, where the growth potential is high and the scope for poverty reduction is also significant

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief economic advisor

Shiva RajoraSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran calls absolute poverty a more direct and pressing concern for India as inequality is a relative concept, while at the same time, with the erstwhile economically deprived sections joining the ranks of the middle class, policy attention needs to extend beyond the “roti, kapda, makaan” class to keep the growth engine up and running.

In an essay titled ‘Perspectives on the Inequality Debate in India,’ CEA Nageswaran says that, in contrast to the advanced economies where higher inequality led to adverse socioeconomic outcomes with income per capita having little impact, the Indian experience has been that of convergence between growth and inequality rather than of conflict.

The CEA notes that for a developing country such as India, where the growth potential is high and the scope for poverty reduction is also significant, the focus needs to continue to be on growing the size of the economic pie rapidly, at least for the foreseeable future.

Terming the redistribution of wealth as a solution to raise living standards, alleviate poverty, and inequality as problematic, CEA calls for raising the average income several times to afford a decent standard of living for everyone, thus making continuous high economic growth a prerequisite for poverty alleviation.

Besides, the CEA calls the middle-class expansion the future of poverty and growth, as it is seen as the engine of demand and self-sustained growth for a developing economy, enabling a self-sustained growth cycle by consuming, saving, and accumulating human capital.

“Thus, considering its economic significance, policy attention towards the middle class involves looking beyond a polar view of a rich vs. poor economy and beyond the charitable notion of redistribution towards rights-based claims for economic justice. In the empowerment of this class lies the path to a self-sustained virtuous growth cycle,” he adds.

Noting that fiscal policies play a key role in reshaping income distribution in an economy, CEA notes that India’s taxation policies are progressive, as a large part of the taxes are collected from the top 10 per cent of the population. Also, in India, expenditure on public goods has led to the redistribution of about 6 per cent of the national income to the bottom 50 per cent.

“Bad inequalities, such as unequal access to education and health, directly reduce the potential for growth, besides being unfair to the individual. These form one of the most entrenched problems of development whose mitigation lies in a strategic long-term effort. Towards this end, several efforts are underway, a steadfast commitment to which will nurture the human capital in the country, making it the strongest pillar of India@100,” the CEA noted.

Policy attention needs to extend beyond the “roti, kapda, makaan” class to keep the growth engine up and running.

Indian experience has been that of convergence between growth and inequality rather than of conflict.

Raise the average income several times to afford a decent standard of living for everyone. 

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

