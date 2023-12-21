RBI announces draft norms for setting up SROs, proposes to audit its books

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced draft omnibus norms for setting up self-regulatory organisations (SROs) by its regulated entities in which it has proposed to audit the books of such institutions.

The omnibus SRO framework prescribes the broad objectives, functions, eligibility criteria, and governance standards, which will be common for all SROs, irrespective of the sector. The framework also lays down the broad membership criteria and other terms and conditions to be followed by the SROs for grant of recognition by the regulator.

“Reserve Bank may inspect the books of the SRO or arrange to have the books inspected by an audit firm. The SRO shall be obligated to provide the required information to the inspection team for the purpose of conduct of inspection,” the draft norms said while adding expenses of such inspection shall be borne by the SRO.

The draft norms said SROs should have strong governance mechanisms, including focus on independent board, transparency, and adherence to well-defined processes. It said the SRO should develop standards for improving compliance culture and adherence by its members to the rules and regulations.

It is proposed that the SRO should devise and implement standardised procedures for handling disputes among members, including processes to resolve these disputes through a transparent and consistent dispute resolution/arbitration mechanism.

“The SRO should have suitable surveillance methods for effective monitoring of the sector,” the norms said.

On the objectives of an SRO, the draft norms said the SRO should be to promote a culture of compliance among its members by promoting progressive practices and conventions and there should be special attention on extending guidance and support, particularly to smaller entities within the sector, and sharing best practices aligned with statutory and regulatory policies.

“For this purpose, the SRO should frame and implement a comprehensive code of conduct for its members,” it said. SRO should also monitor adherence to the code by its members.

One of the main objectives of the SROs would be to collect and share relevant sectoral information with RBI to aid in policymaking.

The primary responsibility of the SRO towards its members is to promote best business practice, and the SRO should establish minimum benchmarks and conventions for professional market conduct amongst its members, the regulator said. The SRO should develop a uniform, reasonable, and non-discriminatory membership fee structure, it said.

The SRO has also been asked to establish a grievance redressal and dispute resolution/arbitration framework for its members and offer counselling on restrictive, unhealthy, and such other practices which may be detrimental to the growth of the sector.

RBI has said that the SRO should keep the regulator informed about the developments of the sector and promptly inform about any violation of norms by any member.

“The SRO should submit its Annual Report to the Reserve Bank, within three months of completion of the accounting year,” the norms said.

The norms proposed that an SRO be set up as a not-for-profit company registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The applicant must have adequate net worth and should possess or have the ability to create infrastructure to enable it to discharge the responsibilities of an SRO on a continuing basis, it said.

“The applicant must represent the sector and have the specified membership or should have submitted a roadmap for attaining specified membership within a reasonable timeline,” the draft norms said. The SRO would satisfy fit and proper criteria.

It is mandated that at least one-third of the members of the Board of Directors of the SRO, including the chairperson, shall be independent and without any active association with the category/class of REs for which the SRO is established.

“Any change in the directorship or any adverse information about any Director shall be immediately reported to the Reserve Bank,” the norms said.

Feedback on the draft omnibus framework can be submitted by January 25, 2023. RBI said it will issue a separate notification inviting applications for SROs for a category/class of its REs, within the broad contours of the final omnibus framework.