AMC Repo Clearing sees trades of over Rs 10,000 crore in February

AMC Repo Clearing (ARCL), a limited purpose clearing corporation aimed at boosting liquidity in the corporate bond and debt market, recorded volumes of over Rs 10,000 crore in February, a four-fold jump on a month on month basis.

Launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in July 2023, ARCL clocked a turnover of Rs 10,524 crore from 122 trades, up from Rs 2,432 crore from 46 trades in January. The initial four months remained tepid for the clearing body with August registering zero trades while July recording trades only on the launch day for Rs 480 crore.

Last month, the participation from mutual