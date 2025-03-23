Andhra Pradesh bags nearly Rs 4 trillion green investments in 8 months

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a leading destination for renewable energy (RE) investments, attracting around Rs 4 trillion from national and international players in eight months, mainly due to its Integrated Clean Energy Policy aimed at establishing the state as a green energy hub.

Launched in October 2024, the policy has fast-tracked clearances and lined up fresh sops. After returning to power in June 2024, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who earned the moniker ‘CEO CM’ previously, is building on his legacy by transforming Andhra Pradesh into an RE hot spot, outpacing competitors like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.