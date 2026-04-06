APAs to stay relevant despite expanded safe harbour regime: Experts

The government, in its Union Budget 2026, rationalised the safe harbour regime by introducing a uniform mark-up of 15.5 per cent on operating costs for all Indian entities providing information technology services (including software development, ITeS, KPO, and contract R&D related to software) to associated enterprises, along with a significantly relaxed revenue threshold of Rs 2,000 crore and a simplified single-category approach valid for five years. Complementing this, a new safe harbour provision of 15 per cent on costs has also been introduced for resident Indian entities rendering data centre services to their related foreign enterprises, typically supporting global cloud operations. In addition, on March 24, the government also issued an office memorandum allowing taxpayers to opt for the revised safe harbour regime from their APA framework, adding flexibility to the system.

However, experts note that companies engaged in complex transactions or those exceeding the revenue threshold of Rs 2,000 crore are likely to continue preferring APAs. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this year the department signed a record 219 APAs. Out of these, 84 were bilateral APAs, which is higher than the 65 signed last year. These agreements were made with 13 countries, including the US, the UK, and Japan. For the first time, India signed bilateral APAs with France, Ireland, Indonesia, and Sweden. With these new signings, the total number of APAs in India has crossed the 1,000 mark and now stands at 1,034.

Vijay Iyer, partner and national transfer pricing leader at EY India, said the government’s approach signals a clear shift towards a more non-adversarial tax regime, reflected in the record number of APA signings in FY26. He noted that while safe harbour reforms may reduce fresh APA filings — particularly among smaller global capability centres (GCCs) — large and complex businesses will still continue to rely on APAs for customised outcomes and long-term certainty.

According to Tarun Arora, partner with Deloitte India, "APAs could still be a preferred regime for many multinationals due to their case-specific tailored outcome, which is not possible in safe harbour, such as negotiated credit period, coverage of other inter-company transactions, negotiation on the notional cost to be considered in respect of free-of-cost assets and services, etc."

Further, an APA provides tax certainty for past years under litigation, while the safe harbour regime provides coverage only for future periods from FY 2026-27 onwards. Additionally, a bilateral APA also allows multinationals to avoid double taxation at the group level and helps them achieve tax certainty even in the associated enterprise jurisdiction, as per Arora.

"Undoubtedly, safe harbour is a taxpayer-friendly, simplified, and beneficial regime for the IT and ITeS sector. Therefore, both the regimes have their own advantages, and the taxpayers should evaluate the regime to be opted for. Needless to say, the unique facts and circumstances of each taxpayer would be a key consideration in this evaluation,” Arora added.

Echoing similar views, Kunj Vaidya, partner with Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said, “The APA programme remains critical for complex and high-value cases where certainty is paramount. The revised safe harbour rules, along with the recent office memorandum, should ease pressure on the APA pipeline by offering simpler alternatives without compromising future outcomes. Together, this is likely to accelerate closure of pending APA cases, building on the strong momentum seen in the March 2026 cycle, and reinforce India’s commitment to ease of doing business.”