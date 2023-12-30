Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Arunachal govt inks pact for Rs 13k cr hydropower project in Lohit basin

State Hydropower Commissioner Ankur Garg and THDCIL's director (technical) Bhupender Gupta signed the agreement on behalf of the two sides. Chief Secretary Dharmendra presided over programme

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday signed an agreement with the Tehri Hydropower Development Corporation India Ltd (THDCIL) for developing the 1,200-mw Kalai-II hydroelectric project in the Lohit river basin at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore.
State Hydropower Commissioner Ankur Garg and THDCIL's director (technical) Bhupender Gupta signed the agreement on behalf of the two sides. Chief Secretary Dharmendra presided over programme.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In August, the state government signed agreements with three central PSUs -- NHPC, SJVN and NEEPCO -- for developing 12 hydropower projects, having a combined capacity of 11,517 mw, in Subansiri, Dibang and Siang basins. With the allotment of Kalai-II project to THDCIL, the government concluded agreements for 13 projects with a total capacity of 12,717 mw in this calendar year.
The Kalai-II project was initially allotted to an independent power developer in 2009 but it did not take off due to various reasons. This is the first project to be taken up by THDCIL, a CPSU, in the state.
Garg said the project would bring in an investment of over Rs 13,000 crore in the state during its construction phase. Once commissioned, it will generate a revenue of over Rs 300 crore annually in free power for the state.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the project will create historic development and employment opportunities in the Lohit basin area.
"The state government will have 26 per cent equity in the project. The dividend from this equity participation will further augment the state's earnings," Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Power Minister RK Singh for their support towards restarting the project.
He said the state was committed to ensuring the full realisation of its hydropower potential for meeting the energy needs of the country.

Also Read

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

China and India lead Asia's biggest hydropower generation crunch in decades

NHPC's two hydropower plants in Sikkim affected due to flash floods

Green energy: UP plans hydropower projects totalling Rs 15,000 crore

At least 28 countries plan to participate in Vibrant Gujarat summit: Govt

States' indicative borrowing for fourth quarter higher than forecast

Delayed Central infrastructure projects down for second month in a row

Residential realty momentum in 2023 strongest in decade as demand picked up

Gold price sits above $2,000 per ounce, heading for best in last 3 years

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh hydropower projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon