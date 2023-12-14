'Avoid unilateral barriers' call a win for India at COP28 climate summit

India successfully led the negotiations on the inclusion of strong language against unilateral trade measures to combat climate change, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by the European Union, in the final Global Stocktake text of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

The final text in paragraph 154 “recognizes that Parties should cooperate on promoting a supportive and open international economic system aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth and development in all countries and thus enabling them to better to address the problems of climate change, noting that measures taken to combat climate change, including unilateral ones, should not constitute a means of arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination or a disguised restriction on international trade.”

Senior negotiators representing