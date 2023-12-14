Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

'Avoid unilateral barriers' call a win for India at COP28 climate summit

Another senior negotiator revealed that the target of this crucial inclusion in the global stocktake text was not just the CBAM, but also the Inflation Reduction Act of the US

green export
Premium

Asit Ranjan MishraShreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India successfully led the negotiations on the inclusion of strong language against unilateral trade measures to combat climate change, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by the European Union, in the final Global Stocktake text of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

The final text in paragraph 154 “recognizes that Parties should cooperate on promoting a supportive and open international economic system aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth and development in all countries and thus enabling them to better to address the problems of climate change, noting that measures taken to combat climate change, including unilateral ones, should not constitute a means of arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination or a disguised restriction on international trade.”

Senior negotiators representing

Also Read

How carbon emissions accounting helps in achieving net zero targets

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Air quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Cryptocurrency adoption high in India, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

Sharp improvement in liquidity expected from January 2024: India Ratings

5 years after taking charge, RBI guv Das faces 'inflation at 4%' challenge

India's logistics cost 7.8-8.9% of GDP in FY22, shows govt survey

At Rs 10.6 trillion, net direct tax collection rises 23.4% in Apr-Nov

Topics : Climate Change pollution Climate Change talks Carbon emissions

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon